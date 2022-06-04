Star Jones Reveals What She Regrets Not Sharing on 'The View'

✖

Star Jones is considered to be one of the iconic hosts in the history of The View by many fans. The former lawyer turned talk show host co-hosted from 1997 to 2006 and shared much of her personal life on the show, including an engagement, wedding, and divorce from Al Reynolds. But there's one thing Jones says she held back from speaking about. In a recent reunion special with her former co-hosts, sans creator Barbra Walters, Jones admitted that she didn't speak about how her depression related to her health issues at the time.

"If I'm 100 percent honest, I regret not being strong enough to admit that I was in a depression and really ill about my health," she said. "I really regret that I just wasn't there." Joy Behar gave Jones kudos for how much she's "grown tremendously since then," before noting that she did recognize Jones' struggles behind the scenes. Jones dealt with obesity while on the show before losing weight with the assistance of weight loss surgery. It would take years before she admitted to going under the knife.

"You thought it would've been great if one had said, 'Star, you need to lose weight. You're unhealthy,'" Behar remembered. "And I said, 'If I had said that to you, you would've bitten my head off.' And you said, 'Yes, I would've.'"

Jones said that she knew her co-hosts "were probably worried" about her health. Meredith Vieira agreed. "We were worried and we were also kind of, to be honest, a little angry about the dialogue, because we felt, 'This isn't honest,'" Vieira explained. "We've purported to be the honest women on this show and we stopped being totally honest with each other, which was not good."

Behar added: "Star never ever talked about her weight issue like that. She was in tremendous denial. We had to pretend it was something other than what it was. We didn't like that," she said. "We were told, 'You have to be an actress.' And it's like, 'Well, we don't get paid to be an actress,' but we had to. We were uncomfortable with that and now she realizes it," she continued. "I have to give her credit, because she has come miles from where she was."