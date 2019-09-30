Stacey Dash’s Last Instagram Photo Before Domestic Abuse Arrest Does Not Line up at All

It was recently reported that Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic abuse, but her last Instagram photo before being taken into police custody does not line up with the situation at all. In the post, Dash shared what appears to rough blueprint of something a picture of Jesus in the middle. In the caption on the Sept. 19 post, she wrote, “I BELIEVE! [Jesus] [warrior] [faith] [join all social] [suppressed no more].” The post came a little over a week before TMZ reported that the former Clueless star was arrested by Florida police officers for attacking her husband, Jeffrey Marty.

The outlet reports that the couple got into a fight on Sunday night, and when the officers arrived at their residence around 7:45 p.m., they discovered Marty had scratches on his arm.

Officers took dash into custody, and she is reportedly being held on a $500 bail. There is no word on whether or not she has posted the fee to be released.

Marty is Dash’s fourth husband, with the pair only tying the know in 2018. Reportedly, Marty is a lawyer who prefers to keep a lower profile that Dash.

Notably, the actresses outspokenness over her faith has been common on her Instagram lately, as many of her posts have included some reference to it.

“Follow me on [all social official] [Stacey Dash]. Download the app and I will follow you back. I’m excited to make this transition with you all,” she wrote in a Sept. 16 post, encouraging all her followers to find her ion a new social media app.

“I’m in hopeful expectation for The Lord to use me,” she added. “By His grace and mercy He will. I Trust You Father. Be a lamp unto my feet. Open the doors You want opened and shut the doors You want shut. In Jesus Name. Amen.”

“Dear God protect us from the wickedness and snares of the devil. Fill us with Your Holy Spirit. Guide us and give us wisdom and strength to do YOUR will and having done all to stand. In Jesus Name. Amen,” she wrote in another prayerful post.

At this time, representatives for Dash do not appear to have commented on the situation.