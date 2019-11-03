‘Spy Kids’ Star Daryl Sabara Charged With Vandalism

Actor Daryl Sabara has reportedly been charged with two misdemeanors over vandalizing a parked car. Sabara, best-known for his role in the Spy Kids franchise, allegedly defaced a car in a parking lot near UCLA as he walked by. According to a report by TMZ, he was arrested on the spot.

Sabara was charged with one count of vandalism and one count of tampering with a vehicle — both misdemeanors. Law enforcement sources told reporters that he stopped at a parked car right near the University of California, Los Angeles campus back in March. He ripped two custom side panels off of a car there and was caught on a security camera from a nearby housing complex.

Sabara was booked after the incident, but his arraignment is set for later this month. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the owner of the car does not know Sabara personally and has no idea why he targeted his property. So far, Sabara and his reps have not commented on the case.

Sabara made a name for himself playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, including all four main series movies and the first Machete spinoff. So far he has not worked on Spy Kids: Mission Critical, the series reboot on Netflix.

Last year, Sabara married singer Meghan Trainor. The two began dating in July of 2016, and became engaged in December of 2017. They married on Trainor’s 25th birthday, Dec. 22, 2018. Trainor is best-known for her chart-topping hit “All About That Bass.”

Both Sabara and Trainor tend to steer clear of the public eye, especially for stars of their status. Both have also been performers from a young age. Some of Sabara’s earliest credits are on classic 1990s sitcoms, such as Friends. In 2003, he played a child who did not know he was adopted, until Chandler (Matthew Perry) accidentally told him. He had other guest roles on Will and Grace, Murphy Brown and Life’s Work, among others.

These days, Sabara does mostly voiceover work. He played several characters on the latest iteration of Ben 10 on Cartoon network, which wrapped up this year. He also played the Rhino on the Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon, which ran from 2013 to 2017. At the same time, he appeared in two of his wife’s musical shorts this year. Right now, the only upcoming project on his IMDb page is a dark comedy short called The Naked Man, in which he is the star.

So far, the exact date of Sabara’s arraignment has not been revealed.