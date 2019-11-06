Spice Girls Member Emma ‘Baby Spice’ Bunton Accidentally Sent Sultry Sext to Mother

Emma Bunton certainly knows how to spice up her relationship. Although some of that spice did cause a little bit of an awkward situation for the Spice Girls singer. As The Mirror noted, Bunton accidentally sent a sext to her mother and, understandably, the whole situation left her a tad “mortified.”

During her appearance on the pilot of the new Paul O’Grady show, Bunton explained the mishap. Apparently, while on tour and away from her partner, Jade Jones, she decided to send him a cheeky text.

“I did a little selfie with the boobies. I did have a bra on. But I did a sleazy kind of little selfie and a ‘Miss you’ and ‘Wish you…’” she described.

She continued to detail the problem, saying that she then sent it to her mother. The situation was a true recipe for awkwardness, but, thankfully, Bunton and her mother enjoy a close relationship so it wasn’t as awful as it might seem.

“Luckily, I speak to my mum 10 times a day and we are the best of friends,” she said. “She has got a great sense of humour, but I was mortified.”

Even though her sultry text session didn’t go as planned, it’s clear that Bunton and her partner still manage to keep the spark alive in their relationship after nearly two decades together. Back in May 2019, Bunton and Jones celebrated the 21st anniversary of when they first met. On Instagram, the singer posted a throwback photo of herself and Jones, writing, “So 21 years ago today I met the most gorgeous man @jadejonesdmg when he came to see me in a #spicegirls Show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on May 8, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Ever since their first meeting, Bunton and Jones have enjoyed a tight bond. The pair, who have two children together, Tate and Beau, actually became engaged back in 2011, per PEOPLE. And while it was rumored that the two planned to wed in March 2019, the singer shot the news down saying, “It gets speculated on at least twice a year but no! No plans!”

The couple’s connection can even be seen in their music, as they released a duet, “You’re All I Need To Get By,” for Bunton’s latest solo album, My Happy Place. When asked about what it was like to work with her longtime partner, who is a former member of the boy band Damage, the Spice Girls singer relayed to Metro, “We were hugging and kissing and the producers were like, ‘can you just get a room?’ So it was really special and romantic.”

Whether they’re (trying) to exchange cheeky texts or collaborating on new music, it’s clear that Bunton and Jones still have a pretty spicy connection.