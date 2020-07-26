Spencer Grammer, Daughter of Kelsey Grammer and 'Rick and Morty' Star, Speaks out Following NYC Knife Attack

Rick and Morty star Spencer Grammer was attacked by a stranger with a knife on Friday, and now she is speaking out about the experience. Grammer and some friends were eating on a restaurant patio in Manhattan when an apparently inebriated man approached with and demanded to be served. When Grammer tried to calm the man down, he lashed out, cutting her with a knife and injuring her friends as well.

Grammer confirmed this story to reporters from Us Weekly, and gave a statement about the experience. "My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating," the actress said. "I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly."

"We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person," Grammer concluded.

The whole incident reportedly took place outside a high-end restaurant called The Black Ant in New York City's East Village. Authorities said that the attack took place shortly after 10 p.m. ET, and that the suspect remains at large. He was described as a Black man in his 30s, around five feet, eight inches tall.

Grammer is the daughter of acclaimed actor Kelsey Grammer, but is quickly becoming a star in her own right as well. In addition to voicing Summer Smith on Rick and Morty, she plays Casey Cartwright on the ABC series Greek.

Grammer began as a background character on Rick and Morty, but has quickly taken center stage for many fans. Her apathetic teen angst provides some of the series' most memorable lines, and many fans believe that Summer will play a more integral role in any continuity-based stories to come from the series.

Grammer is active within the fandom as well, often speaking at panels and signings at comic conventions and other live events. This weekend, Rick and Morty fans were treated to a new animatic clip from the upcoming season, just a few months after Season 4 ended. For fans that are used to years-long waits between seasons of Rick and Morty, this was a welcome treat.

So far, there is no premiere date in place for Rick and Morty Season 5. However, series co-creator Dan Harmon recently made it clear on Instagram that the writers are well into their work on Season 6.