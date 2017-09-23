Sources Say Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Really Excited’ About Pregnancy

Multiple publications reported Friday that makeup mogul and model, Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child. But now sources for PEOPLE reveal the expectant mother is also "really excited."

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family tells the publication that the 20-year-old, who is expecting a girl, started telling friends a few weeks ago.

"The family has known for quite some time," the source said. "She is really excited and so is Travis!"

Another source close to the family told PEOPLE that everyone is "overjoyed" for her as she is the "happiest" she's ever been.

"It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about," the source said.

PEOPLE reveals that another insider of theirs stated how Scott was telling friends about the pregnancy in July.

"He was so excited he couldn't keep it in," says the insider. "He's been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can't wait to be a dad."

For months, Jenner has been posting old photos of herself on social media, flaunting her flat stomach with the sources telling PEOPLE she was "worried" people would find out she was pregnant before she was ready to share the news.

"Kylie was really surprised but is so happy," the insider said. "She wants to be a mom."

Photo credit: Twitter / @etnow

