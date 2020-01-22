Sophie Turner Says She Wants to Join Delayed ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival at Disney+

It was recently announced that the Disney+ reboot of Lizzie McGuire was put on pause after original series creator and showrunner Terri Minsky stepped down after filming two episodes, and the future of the series is currently unclear. Should it move forward, Sophie Turner is prepared to help out, sharing in a recent Instagram Story that she is ready and willing to step in to play Lizzie’s BFF, Miranda.

“The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold,” Turner said. “I’m obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure — like, is Miranda appearing in this season, because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda. Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me.”

Lizzie McGuire focused on Lizzie (Hilary Duff) and her two best friends, Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and Miranda (LaLaine), and while Lamberg has been confirmed to be part of the reboot, LaLaine has not. Now, instead of middle school, Lizzie will be navigating life as a 30-year-old in New York City, though she’ll still have her 13-year-old animated self along for the ride. A search for a new showrunner is currently underway.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

She may be interested in Lizzie McGuire, but as for a potential role on a Game of Thrones spinoff, Turner isn’t looking to head back to Winterfell.

“I would give anything to go back to what we had, but it wouldn’t be the same,” she told Variety at the SAG Awards. “It would be different, different people running it. I don’t want to be a part of it. Unless they give me the big bucks I’m not doing it!”

The SAG Awards were the last award show Game of Thrones could be nominated for, and Turner reflected on the show’s end by recalling her favorite day on set.

“The day that I really appreciated everything was the very last day on set, and it was the saddest day as well,” she said. “I walked onto the set of Winterfell in my costume for the last time. And I was looking around and I just welled up. I was like ‘This is amazing how empowered I feel to be on this set.’ That was the day I really appreciated but it was also the day that I broke down and didn’t get out of bed for the next three days. Everyone cried. And everyone cried when other people wrapped as well. The whole season everyone was just blubbing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman