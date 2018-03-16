Sophie Turner Shows off Her Jungle Gym Skills in a Swimsuit

Sansa Stark is flexing her muscles big time. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner shared an Instagram video of herself swinging around the monkey bars in a swimsuit on Thursday.

The blonde beauty flaunted her toned body in her black and white striped one-piece while fiancé Joe Jonas filmed her.

She paired the suit with a pair of red glamorous red-rimmed sunglasses atop her head while giving the monkey bars her best shot.

“Come on, you’ve got it,” Jonas encroaches from the ground as she exclaimed, “I can’t do it!”

“Use your muscles,” the D.N.C.E. frontman said. “Use your upper body strength…There’s lava beneath you, you’ll die if you fall.”

At that moment, Turner lost her grip and she fell on the sand before picking herself up.

“You died!” Jonas could be heard from behind the camera.

Turner captioned the video, “Do you even jungle gym [though]?”

Some of Turner’s seven million followers gushed over the clip, with one saying “Most stylish fall ever.”

“Joe cheering her on makes my heart melt,” someone said.

“[Laugh out loud]. Monkey bar much? Too funny!” another wrote.

Others laughed that she gave up just before reaching the final monkey bar. “Whahahaha and one step before the end she fell,” they wrote.

It seems that most of Turner’s fans aren’t as bothered as they once were by the fact that she used her Instagram to promote a GoFundMe for her friend who was in a “terrible accident.”

Some of her followers wrote that they thought she should have donated money herself.

“This post has ruined my year,” one fan claimed according to Global News. “Donate to your own friend.”

“Wait what? This girl is raising funds to save her ‘friend’ when she literally is the richest on Instagram and on tv?? Why don’t you pay for it and be done with it? You can even file that as charity for tax purposes,” another wrote.

“Between you and your soon to be husband, you can literally get the money this poor man needs in 2 seconds…I hate when celebs do this,” one fan commented after Jonas shared the Go Fund Me as well.

Turner later turned off the comments on her Instagram post.