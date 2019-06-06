Sophie Turner Slaps Conan O’Brien Across the Face While Playing ‘X-Men’ Drinking Game

Sophie Turner appeared on Conan O’Brien‘s talk show and ended up slapping the host across the face while playing an X-Men drinking game.

During her appearance on the late night talk show, Turner explained that the game is called “Tequila Slaps,” and shared that it was something she and the cast of Dark Phoenix would play during their downtime on the film’s set.

“Basically, two people stand opposite one another, one person takes a shot and before they have time to swallow it, the other person slaps them around the face,” she said, cluing O’Brien in on the rules of the game.

The two stood up to play the game, with O’Brien taking his shot and then getting smacked on the cheek.

Afterwards, O’Brien complimented Turner on her “fantastic slap,” to which she replied, “That was really hard, I’m sorry!”

Before taking on the role of Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise, Turner became famous for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Recently, Turner spoke to the New York Times about how the epic fantasy series’ ending made her feel, confessing, “I don’t know. This whole time I felt like I’ve been prepared for it, and now that it’s come to the day and it’s over, it feels horrible. And, I’m doing a press day for my new movie but everyone keeps asking me about how I feel, and I just want to cry.”

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8

Turner also addressed the highly controversial series finale, admitting at the time of the interview she had not yet seen it.

“I haven’t actually watched it yet because I was alone when it came out, and I truly can’t be alone to watch it. But I read the script and I acted in it, so I kind of know what happens.”

During the final episode of the show, her character’s brother Bran became “King Bran the Broken,” and Turner reflected on the move by saying, “I suppose it was unexpected but it makes a lot of sense. The best way for us to move into the future is to look at our past and try to not make those mistakes that we did in the past. And he’s the one person that knows everything, so it does make sense. It feels like he would be an incredibly fair ruler.”

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters tomorrow, and Game of Throne fans who have an HBO subscription can relive the series anytime by way of the HBO Now or HBO GO apps.