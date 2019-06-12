Sophie Turner Jets off With Maisie Williams and Friends for Possible Bachelorette Party

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas officially married in May in Las Vegas, but the couple is reportedly still planning on having a large wedding ceremony in France this summer.

Ahead of the reported nuptials, Turner, best friend Maisie Williams and a group of friends headed to Spain, and some fans think the trip was actually Turner’s bachelorette party, though it hasn’t been confirmed.

Photos posted to social media of the getaway include snaps of the group on a private plane, including this one that tags each member of Turner’s squad.

Maisie Williams (and friends) flying to Sophie Turner’s bachelorette event! #Mophie content coming soon, I 💖 these two besties! pic.twitter.com/XKxRG2djh4 — Arya Stark 🐺 (@Arya_No1) June 9, 2019

Once they landed, they headed to Benidorm, where a photo shows the women lounging in plush robes at a spa.

@fryderthe13th My friend Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are patru in Benidorm Spain i am very happy for them pic.twitter.com/78cCrKh72R — Maisie Sweet (@FanAlexandru) June 10, 2019

On June 8, Turner was also spotted attending the Jonas Brothers’ show at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London with her mom and wearing a “Bride-to-be” sash, seemingly indicating that some wedding-related festivities were about to go down.

📸| Mais uma de Sophie e Sally durante o #CapitalSTB pic.twitter.com/5QB15dqPnz — Sophie Turner Brasil (@STurnerBrasil) June 9, 2019

While it’s not confirmed that Turner’s getaway was actually her bachelorette bash, her husband reportedly had his own bachelor party in Ibiza, Spain, a few weeks ago.

“Although the couple tied the knot in May in Vegas, they will be having a more formal wedding in June in France,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Joe wanted to celebrate with his friends and family and is doing so on a yacht.”

Turner coyly dished about her upcoming wedding during a May appearance on The Graham Norton Show, with the host attempting to guess when the actor and her musician husband would be celebrating with friends and family.

“You are having a big party?” Graham Norton asked Turner, who replied, “Potentially.”

“I didn’t sign anything. It’s in France! 15th of July! Just outside Montpellier…I have no idea,” he added to the camera, to which Turner said, “That was a pretty good guess.”

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source added to Us Weekly. “The décor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

