Sophie Turner Celebrates First Vogue Cover With Loving Support From Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner celebrated her first Vogue cover this weekend, and earned some loving support from her husband, Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas.

On Saturday, Turner shared the cover for the August 2019 issue of Vogue China, as well as a peek at some of the interior, black and white photos. In the caption, Turner thanked Vogue China editor-in-chief Angelica Cheung.

“I’m on my first Vogue cover and I’ve never been more honored. Thank you so much to [Vogue China] for having me and [Cheung] for dealing with me and my migraines! I’m beyond honored and excited,” Turner wrote, adding three heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jun 15, 2019 at 11:23am PDT

Within two hours of the post being published, Jonas quickly replied, adding “SWEET BABY JESUS” and heart-eyes emoji.

Other celebrities shared their love, too. Ashley Graham shared three raised-hand emojis, while Alexandra Shipp added “Stunning!”

Although this is Turner’s first appearance on the cover of a Vogue magazine, it is not the first time she was interviewed by the publication. In May, just before the final season of Game of Thrones began, she sat down for a brief Q&A to talk about the show and her character, Sansa Stark.

“A lot of people have been surprised by Sansa’s character development, but not me,” Turner told Vogue at the time. “She’s always been good at adapting, and pretending, and manipulating everyone around her by not saying anything. And that was her real saving grace – because if she had spoken out against Prince Joffrey or Circe or Little Finger even, she would have had her head cut off. So, her power was in her silence.”

Turner added, “It was only when she got her power back at Winterfell that she became a leader and got her revenge. She’s smart and manipulative and learned from the best.”

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 22, surprisingly married in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They are still planning to have a big wedding, and Turner had a bachelorette party even though they are already married. This week, Turner’s best friend and GoT co-star Maisie Williams shared a photo with Turner and their friends on a private plane to Spain.

Jonas and his brothers recently reunited to release their new album Happiness Begins and a documentary on their career with the same title. They are also heading out on tour in August to promote the album.

As for Turner, she can be seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is now in theaters. She also filmed the thriller Heavy, co-starring Daniel Zovatto.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images