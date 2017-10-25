Peer Inside Sophia Bush’s Los Angeles Home in New Design Video

While most people know that Sophia Bush is a talented actress and passionate activist, what many don’t know about the One Tree Hill star is that she’s also secretly a stellar interior designer.

The 35-year-old actress let Clever, a division of Architectural Digest, into her California home to show off her and designer friend Dylan Moss’ mood board skills.

“We like to sort of lay everything out so that we can touch and see it, make sure that textures work together, colors play together,” Bush explained.

Bush said that she wanted to bring elements of the desert inside her home for an earthy, blue-green feel.

“For me, this sort of notion of indoor-outdoor was what I wanted more of. More bright lights. I want the colors of the desert, my garden full of succulents, I want to pull those in.”

Bush says design is about feeling right in your space and doing what makes you happy.

“When I’m talking with people about design, the thing I always try to say is, ‘You’ll have a feeling. It will feel right to you. When you see it, you touch it, you’ll know.’”

Bush’s secret talent for interior design may surprise some Chicago PD viewers who are used to seeing her as Detective Erin Lindsay. At the beginning of the summer, fans of the police drama were shocked when the show announced Bush would not be returning. And while it seemed as if the decision to leave was Bush’s, no one knew until she recently spoke out about it.

Bush posted on Instagram about her new show that she’ll be executive producing for 20th Century Fox TV. Some fans questioned her decision to leave Chicago PD, so she spoke out in defense of herself.

“Took me a lot of time and a lot of hard work to get that show,” Bush replied in the comments of her post. “Please don’t demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story.”

In another comment on the post, Bush told a fan that she has “Never stated why” she left.

