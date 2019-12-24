‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Theo Rossi Gets ‘Old Skool Cool’ With Co-Stars in New Photo, and Fans Are Loving It

In what many will deem the Christmas present we deserve after missing one of the decade’s best series, Sons of Anarchy alum, Theo Rossi recently reunited with his former co-stars while in Germany and shared proof on social media. With fans absolutely loving the snapshot including the 44-year-old actor known as “Juice” Ortiz on the FX show for seven seasons alongside his friends, Kim Coates, Ryan Hurst and Mark Boone Junior, the two images lit up the comments section with many screaming for a reunion and missing the crime story.

View this post on Instagram

“Old skool cool,” Rossi captioned the two snapshots from German Comic-Con alongside four crowns and intertwined with a string of skull and crossbone emojis, with the hashtag, “Reaper Crew.” Posted originally on Dec. 7, fans are continuing to comment on the reunion with many enthusing over the fun snaps and expressing their excitement at seeing them reunite again.

“For ever in my heart Bro, S.O.A. 4 life!” one fan wrote.

“nobody does it better!!!” added another preceded by a string of starry-eyed emojis.

“Oh man, this brought tears to my eyes!” added another.

“Wish the show was still going!” another fan wrote.

“Still the best show ever made,” wrote another fan alongside an aggravated emoji and heart.

“Epic photos of some of an awesome crew,” added another with the hashtag, “long live the SOA crew.”

“My sweet loves!! I’m on episode 4 season 1 right now, I rewatch sons every winter as my winter show! Started late last night and can’t wait to binge the whole series for like the 8th time,” enthused another.

View this post on Instagram

Rossi went on to share video from the event as well, highlighting fan encounters with many in the comments section pleading with the four actors to attend other comic conventions, and continue their streak of connecting with them.

Sons of Anarchy aired from 2008 to 2014 on FX, and was created by Kurt Sutter, whose previous work included The Bastard Executioner and The Shield. His wife, Katey Sagal — a veteran in the field, with an array of diverse roles — played the unapologetic and often contentious, Gemma Teller Morrow to SAMCRO heir, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). She won a Golden Globe for her performance in 2011.

