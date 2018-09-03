‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Mocks President Donald Trump’s Tweets, Posture in New Posts

Former Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has never hidden his disdain for Donald Trump, and in a new series of tweets he is even mocking the President’s posture.

In response to a post about Trump, which included a photo of the President sitting behind his Oval Office desk, Perlman compared him to much maligned past foreign leader.

“Look at this poser! Has he been watching old [Benito] Mussolini footage?,” the actor quipped.

Look at this poser! Has he been watching old Mussolini footage? //t.co/TsdRjWFWzK — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 2, 2018

In another tweet, he took aim at other members of the current administration, in response to a separate post linking to a news story about a “Trump ally” who was upset over what they interpreted as disrespectful treatment of First Lady Ivanka Trump and her son-in-law Jared Kushner at the funeral of fallen U.S. Senator — and American war hero — John McCain.

“These are people not fit for a PTA meeting, much less in high seats of government,” Perlman chided. “Their presence in sending off a great American was a blemish on an otherwise glorious day!”

These are people not fit for a PTA meeting, much less in high seats of government. Their presence in sending off a great American was a blemish on an otherwise glorious day! //t.co/fZZfuSQ57u — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 2, 2018

Perlman spends much of his time on social media expressing opinions that are in opposition to Donald Trump, with the death of McCain seeming to hit a nerve for the Hellboy star.

“There is only one breathing thing on God’s green earth that could be low enough to declare for all the world to cringe upon, this [John McCain] was no war hero. Only one who is a human stain could stoop so, so low,” Perlman wrote in post that retweeted a photo of McCain returning home after being a prisoner of war for mote than five years.

There is only one breathing thing on God’s green earth that could be low enough to declare for all the world to cringe upon, this THIS MAN was no war hero. Only one who is a human stain could stoop so,so low…. //t.co/TMfAzPDEXJ — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 1, 2018

Perlman’s comment referring to “one breathing thing on God’s green earth” is clearly a jab at Trump, who once said that he didn’t believe McCain was a “war hero.”

“He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. “I like people that weren’t captured.”

While criticizing Trump on Twitter is one of his favorite past times, Perlman still maintains his day job as one of the most intimidating actors ever to grace a movie or TV screen.

He can next be seen in the film Asher, starring as “an aging hitman” whose “last job goes sideways, forcing him to redeem himself.” It is scheduled to be released before the end of 2018.