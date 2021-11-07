‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Mourn William Lucking, Who Played Piney Winston

It was recently reported that Sons of Anarchy star William Lucking died at the age of 80. Lucking, who starred as old-school biker Piney Winston, reportedly died on Oct. 18 at his home in Las Vegas. Ever since the news broke, Sons of Anarchy fans have been sharing their sadness over Lucking’s death.

Lucking’s wife, Sigrid Insull Lucking, confirmed his death via an obituary that was posted on Facebook. The obituary read, “Although William often played tough and strong men, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry.” The statement continued, “He was a giant of a man with the soul of a poet, one who “contained…a tension of sorts within his being…like a boulder teetering on a hill…or a balloon expanding towards its extreme,” as one friend put it.”

Fans were heartbroken to hear about Lucking’s passing. Shortly after the announcement, those very fans took to social media to share their condolences to Lucking’s family.

Many Sons of Anarchy fans couldn’t help but say goodbye to Lucking and the character that he made famous. The actor starred in the FX series from 2008 to 2011.

“Only just seen that Bill has passed. Piney was one of my favourite characters in the entirety of Sons Of Anarchy (Opie & Jax first),” one fan wrote. “one of the few SOA actors I always wanted to meet. Fantastic actor who deserved his legacy.”

Fans are clearly heartbroken by the loss. But, his legacy will live on.

Another fan pointed out one of Lucking’s other notable roles, writing, “William Lucking played the role of Col Lynch on The A-Team, and was by all accounts, a wonderful soul. May he Rest In Peace.”

“Piney was one of the good ones,” yet another fan wrote on Twitter. “This makes me sad.”

One Sons of Anarchy fan wrote about Lucking’s death, “So sad. Sending love to his family, friends, and everyone who worked on the show.”

It’s evident that fans are mourning the loss of the Sons of Anarchy star. Lucking is definitely leaving a major legacy behind.