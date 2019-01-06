‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Danny Trejo Bashes Donald Trump’s Border Wall Plan

Sons of Anarchy star, Danny Trejo, finds President Trump’s border wall plan to be a waste of money.

The actor was caught by TMZ — the same day the U.S. government shut down over the controversial topic — at the Los Angeles Mission the Friday before Christmas when he was helping serve food to the homeless. Trejo was not shy about expressing his feelings toward Trump’s plan after he was asked his thoughts on the President’s demand for border wall funding and the government shutdown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He said it’s futile, because no matter how high it is, Trump is not accounting for how far below ground it needs to go.

Trejo continued to share his beliefs that POTUS has delusions of grandeur, and just wants his name on something rivaling China’s famous landmark.

The actor is not against intensifying border security, but believes there are better ways to use funding for it.

He’s not the only guy in Hollywood speaking out against the President’s idea.

Steven King — who is often outspoken against Trump — lashed out via Twitter earlier this month, referring to the border wall as a “vanity project.”

“F— your wall,” the novelist wrote. “Split that 5 billion between at-risk children who don’t have lunches and vets who can’t get proper medical and psychological treatment. F— your vanity project. Do something good for once.”

Judging from a recent tweet from the President — who said a “good old fashioned wall” is the only solution to the United State’s problems — he’s standing firm in his beliefs regarding issues on immigration.

His tweet reads, “The only way to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into our Country is with a Wall or Barrier,” he wrote on Sunday. “Drones and all of the rest are wonderful and lots of fun, but it is only a good old fashioned Wall that works!”

In October, eight wall prototypes were shown to the public. The models, which all stand between 18 and 30 feet high, are an initial step to set Trump’s nearly 2,000-mile border security plan into motion.

The prototypes were constructed by six firms chosen by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in September for a total cost of $20 million.

“We want a better barrier. One that is hard to scale, hard to penetrate and hard to tunnel under,” San Diego Border Patrol chief Roy Villareal told reporters, TIME revealed.

For now, Trump has refused to sign off on a federal budget that does not include at least $5 billion to go towards a wall. However, neither the House of Representatives or the Senate will sign off on such a high expense.