‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Kristen Renton Mourns Loss of Childhood Friend

Former Sons of Anarchy actress Kristen Renton mourned the loss of a childhood friend whom she had not seen in several years early Saturday.

The former Days of Our Lives star paid tribute to her friend, Colleen Gorlewski, in a Facebook post.

“The news hit me like a ton of bricks. Growing up, you were someone I looked up to, someone I admired,” Renton wrote. “You were always so sweet to me even when your sister Jennifer Gorlewski Bryant & I would be causing a ruckus. Though it had been years since we last saw each other in person, the memories I carry of you are warm and kind. You were always a free spirit, and now you can truly fly free. Rest in love Colleen Gorlewski, you will be missed.”

The post drew condolences from her friends and fans, including Gorlewski’s sister. “Love you Kristen, You had a special place in Colleens heart,” she wrote.

“Very sorry for your loss Kristen, my condolences on your friend’s passing,” another wrote.

Renton, 36, is best known for her recurring role as adult film star Ima Tite on Sons of Anarchy. She appeared in 12 episodes during the show’s run, from 2009 to 2013.

The actress went on to appear in episodes of Anger Management and Dudes. She also played Morgan Hollingsworth on Days of Our Lives from 2007 to 2008. She also starred in Lifetime’s One Small Discretion and episodes of The Glades and CSI: Miami.

Renton is known for being open with her Facebook fans, recently opening up about her personal battle with lupus.

“Living with Lupus for over 8 years now, I understand the struggles that you face with this disease far too well. Yet, Lupus doesn’t have to define us…. it can even change us for the better,” Renton, 36, wrote in December. “Be kind — you never know the battle someone else is fighting.”

Renton’s post included a video about singer Selena Gomez, who was also diagnosed with lupus. In 2016, Gomez had to stop touring and needed a kidney transplant in 2017.

Over on Twitter, Renton advocates for animal rights and is not afraid to share her political opinions. In December, she lashed out at President Donald Trump for writing about being alone in the White House, “waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security.”

“Poor you!? There are thousands of people who do not have a place to stay this Christmas Eve,” Renton wrote. “Hundred more just lost their lives in a tsunami. Millions are hungry and have no food. Poor you?! GROW UP.”

According to Renton’s website, philanthropy is her passion. She has worked with Lupus LA, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She also supports several animal groups.

