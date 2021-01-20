Sommer Ray Flaunts New Workout Wear as She Enters 2021

Influencer Sommer Ray is starting off the near year on the right note. On Jan. 6, Ray showcased one of her workout looks, courtesy of her own Sommer Ray Collection. Naturally, considering that the 24-year-old has over 25 million followers on Instagram, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see that her post has already nabbed plenty of attention from her fans.

In the photo, Ray can be seen posing outside while she models one of her workout sets from her clothing line. The popular social media figure dons a peach-colored matching set with a tropical scarf wrapped around her head to complete the look. She noted in her caption that she's more than ready to complete some of her New Year goals thanks to the motivation that she's received in the form of some incredibly chic leggings. Ray wrote alongside the photos, "nothin’ better than getting new workout clothes for that new year workout motivation sooooo hit up @shopsommerray."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray)

For those who follow Ray on Instagram, it's no surprise to see that she's showcasing one of the many sets in her Sommer Ray Collection. As Life & Style reported, Ray launched the collection at the end of 2018. In her interview with the publication, the influencer noted that her collection has a new theme every month so that her fans can experience a bevy of different styles. On Instagram, Ray frequently showcases those new pieces to her fans, just as she did so recently. Scroll down to see some of Ray's other workout looks in addition to some of her most stunning Instagram posts.