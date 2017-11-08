How the Internet Is Reacting to Kylie Jenner on the ‘KUWTK’ 10th Anniversary Special

There is no denying that Kylie Jenner owned this last full weekend of September — and just in time for the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s 10th anniversary Keeping up With the Kardashians special airing on E! Sunday night.
While social media blew up when on Friday after reports Jenner was pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, the special was on everyone’s mind with many wondering, would Jenner be present?
All weekend long, sources have reportedly said Jenner was pregnant, hiding a bump of four months. But with the special airing, naturally, social media was on fire with a lot of feelings.
Many were waiting for the youngest Jenner daughter to make her entrance and from the sound of it, she did not disappoint.
Some took Kylie’s entrance very personally…
I feel like a proud mom seeing how far .@KylieJenner & .@KendallJenner have come. #KUWTK #KeepitKardashian pic.twitter.com/mTGSQtYRyf— Colin Daniels (@GabeParkAve) September 25, 2017
How can anyone hate it’s Family #KeepItKardashian @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @KylieJenner @KendallJenner ? ? #KUWTK— Tina aka BusyBee (@Silprincess22) September 25, 2017
@KylieJenner she showed me u can be you and still be beautiful she made my life better in school out lov u girl!?#KeepItKardashian ??— McKeNnA RuFf (@mckennaruff12) September 25, 2017
Others were wondering, where the heck the bump was…
WAS @KylieJenner PREGGO WHEN THIS WAS FILMED?! #KeepItKardashian— Caroline Sullivan (@carolineradaj) September 25, 2017
Is @KylieJenner pregnant? #KeepItKardashian— Jacob Mauricio (@Basic_Jacob) September 25, 2017
Can you tell us if @KylieJenner is pregnant or not?? #KeepItKardashian— Anna Pena (@AnnaP53) September 25, 2017
All we really want to know is if @KylieJenner is pregnant ??♀️ #KeepItKardashian— Kilah ♡ (@princesa_a_) September 25, 2017
A few were just amazed at how flawless she looked and reminisced about her younger years..
.@KylieJenner looks snatched! Yasss?? #KUWTK #KeepitKardashian pic.twitter.com/hzKy3cKWWZ— Colin Daniels (@GabeParkAve) September 25, 2017
#keepitkardashian @kendalljenner @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/2DzKe2g3Xs— Kardashian Navy (@KardashianNavy) September 25, 2017
10 yrs later @khloekardashian @KylieJenner @KendallJenner #KUWTK #KeepItKardashian pic.twitter.com/fTFOVND0eS— BRANDON KARDASHIAN (@BrandnKardashn) September 25, 2017
A slew of fans were feeling inspired by Kylie too…
@KylieJenner is 20 years old and is a successful CEO of her own company and I’m sitting on my bed eating goldfish #KUWTK #KeepItKardashian— Allison Sekela (@alicat1218) September 25, 2017
Yessss I love these clips of @KylieJenner and @KendallJenner #KUWTK #KeepItKardashian ???❤️ so proud of you girls!!— Martina|King Kylie (@maartinaxo) September 25, 2017
Confirmation…?
While Jenner did not confirm or deny her pregnancy, fans were really pleased with the E! special, celebrating one of the most talked about families in the world.
#KUWTK10 is giving me LIFE rn. Almost making up for no GOT on Sunday night— Carnation Queen CC (@_queencc1) September 25, 2017
im missing #kuwtk10 pic.twitter.com/wyMiVOyKaX— maxii (@drownmaxi) September 25, 2017
The 10 year Kardashian episode is giving me life #kuwtk10 #Okurrr— Gi Yanna (@DellaferaGianna) September 25, 2017