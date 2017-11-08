How the Internet Is Reacting to Kylie Jenner on the ‘KUWTK’ 10th Anniversary Special

There is no denying that Kylie Jenner owned this last full weekend of September — and just in time for the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s 10th anniversary Keeping up With the Kardashians special airing on E! Sunday night.

While social media blew up when on Friday after reports Jenner was pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, the special was on everyone’s mind with many wondering, would Jenner be present?

Videos by PopCulture.com

All weekend long, sources have reportedly said Jenner was pregnant, hiding a bump of four months. But with the special airing, naturally, social media was on fire with a lot of feelings.

Many were waiting for the youngest Jenner daughter to make her entrance and from the sound of it, she did not disappoint.

Some took Kylie’s entrance very personally…

@KylieJenner she showed me u can be you and still be beautiful she made my life better in school out lov u girl!?#KeepItKardashian ?? — McKeNnA RuFf (@mckennaruff12) September 25, 2017

Others were wondering, where the heck the bump was…

Can you tell us if @KylieJenner is pregnant or not?? #KeepItKardashian — Anna Pena (@AnnaP53) September 25, 2017

All we really want to know is if @KylieJenner is pregnant ??‍♀️ #KeepItKardashian — Kilah ♡ (@princesa_a_) September 25, 2017

A few were just amazed at how flawless she looked and reminisced about her younger years..

A slew of fans were feeling inspired by Kylie too…

@KylieJenner is 20 years old and is a successful CEO of her own company and I’m sitting on my bed eating goldfish #KUWTK #KeepItKardashian — Allison Sekela (@alicat1218) September 25, 2017

Confirmation…?

While Jenner did not confirm or deny her pregnancy, fans were really pleased with the E! special, celebrating one of the most talked about families in the world.

#KUWTK10 is giving me LIFE rn. Almost making up for no GOT on Sunday night — Carnation Queen CC (@_queencc1) September 25, 2017