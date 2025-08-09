Soap Opera Actor Dies After ‘Very Short Illness’: Frank Grimes Was 78

Soap Opera star Frank Grimes has died following a short illness. He was 78.

The Irish Cultural Centre of London shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on Facebook on August 3rd, saying that he was “One of Ireland’s greatest actors” and “a dearly loved friend.”

“It’s with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the ICC has to regretfully inform you that the great Irish actor FRANK GRIMES suddenly sadly passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, August 1st, after a very short illness, surrounded by his wife and family, the statement begins.

“Frank was undoubtedly one of Ireland’s greatest actors. He was a dearly loved friend of the ICC’s and over the past three decades, he trod the ICC’s stage on so many occasions,” it continues. “Anyone who saw Frank perform his riveting self-penned production, ‘the he and the she of it…A Portrait of James Joyce,’ will know what a thrilling, powerful, unforgettable performance it was!!”

The Dublin-born star trained at the Abbey Theatre and appeared in the series Coronation Street, the film A Bridge Too Far, as well as nearly 50 more projects during his almost five decades on screen.

Frank Grimes is survived by his wife Ginnette, his daughter Tilly, his son Andrew, and his seven grandchildren.