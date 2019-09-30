Snoop Dogg’s Son Reveals Baby Boy ‘Died in My Arms’ With Heartbreaking Instagram Photos

Snoop Dogg’s son Corde Broadus is thanking fans for their condolences after the sudden and unexpected death of son Kai Love just 10 days after the little boy was born. Sharing a series of photos of Kai’s mother Soraya when she was pregnant, as well as the couple’s 13-month-old daughter Elleven, Broadus offered a heartbreaking update on the little boy’s passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K🌈i “L💜vender” L❤️ve (@kaiiiloves) on Sep 27, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

“Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho,” he wrote. “My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued, “It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us.”

Using his spotlight for “happiness and growth,” Broadus wanted to reassure his followers, “Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown. Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose – Kai Love.”

The rapper’s son broke the devastating news last week on Instagram, writing alongside a video of his daughter kissing her baby brother in the hospital, “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world.”

“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us,” he continued. “Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Photo credit: Paras Griffin / Getty Images