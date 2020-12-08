Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Man in the Head in Atlanta

✖

Chicago-based R&B singer Ann Marie has been arrested in Atlanta after allegedly shooting a man in the head. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was booked into jail in Atlanta on Dec. 2, according to Fulton County records. She has been charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to CBS 46, the shooting took place at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Dec. 1. Police responded to the scene after receiving a call of shots fired at the hotel. Upon their arrival, they discovered the 24-year-old male victim, who TMZ identified as Jonathan Wright, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was said to be "somewhat responsive" and reportedly responded to questions before he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

According to the police report, Ann Marie told authorities that "a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim." The responding officer noted in the report that the singer was "screaming hysterically" at the scene and had to be removed from the scene by officers. She told officers that she and the victim had grown up together and were visiting Atlanta from Chicago. She reportedly repeatedly asked officers if the male victim was OK or if he was dead.

TMZ, citing the police report, reported that responding officers found two shell casings inside of the hotel room as well as two projectiles. There was also a bullet hole in the door jam and another in a cabinet. The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It was not immediately clear if Ann Marie has retained legal representation. The jail records do not state a release date for Ann Marie.

Ann Marie is best known for her 2018 single "Secret," which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019, peaking at No. 22. It has been viewed 82 million times on YouTube. The singer released her debut mixtape, Unf—witable, in 2017 before going on to release two more, Tripolar and Tripolar 2, according to Metro. Her debut EP, Pretty Psycho, released in July 2019. It featured a collaboration with Jeremih, who was recently released from the hospital following a touch-and-go battle with the coronavirus. Ann Marie has also worked with artists including Yung Bleu, Calboy, and YK Osiris.