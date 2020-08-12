Simon Cowell's Back Injury and Bike Crash: What to Know

Simon Cowell recently experienced a very scary ordeal. On Saturday, it was reported that Cowell broke his back in several places while riding on his new electric bike. Ever since this news first broke, even more details have been revealed about the situation. Cowell was reportedly riding a new electric bike around his Malibu property when the incident took place. He fell from the bike and subsequently broke his back in several places. The America's Got Talent judge had to undergo surgery, which took five hours to complete. While he is said to be doing fine following this ordeal, he did have to miss out on Tuesday night's first live show for AGT. Kelly Clarkson filled in for Cowell for the episode and will do so again on Wednesday night. Given the seriousness of his injury, many of Cowell's fans sent him well wishes after they heard about the incident. In case you were wondering about the details concerning the television personality's injury and bike crash, read on to find out everything you need to know about the situation.

As previously mentioned, Cowell's injury occurred when he was riding an electric bike around his Malibu home. This wasn't a typical bike — it was a CAB Recon bike that can reach 60 mph. Following the incident, Cowell underwent a five-hour-long surgery that involved doctors inserting a metal rod into his back and a number of fusions. Sources have said that Cowell was actually lucky, as he narrowly missed experiencing permanent damage to his spinal cord by one centimeter.

Cowell's Rep Speaks Out (Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank, Getty) Cowell's representative issued a statement in which they expressed that the AGT is doing alright following the ordeal. "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," his rep said. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

What Simon Said Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020 And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Cowell himself took to Twitter in order to let his fans know how he's doing. In his tweets, he thanked everyone for their kind messages. The personality also issued a special thank you to the medical team that took care of him, explaining that they are "some of the nicest people I have ever met."

'America's Got Talent' Live Shows Understandably, given the extent of his injury, Cowell will not be able to appear on AGT's live shows this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Instead, he is said to be recovering in the hospital for a few days.

Cowell's Replacement I think I could get used to this! 😉 Just kidding @SimonCowell! Get well soon my friend ❤️ Your @AGT family misses you! #AGT pic.twitter.com/xoffcLO2Fk — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 12, 2020 It wasn't long before news broke regarding Cowell's AGT substitute. On Monday, Clarkson took to Twitter to announce that she would be filling in for Cowell on the competition series. "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT," she wrote. "But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"