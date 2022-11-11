Simon Cowell Called out for 'Terrorizing Society' on 'American Idol' and Other Shows

It's all in good fun until Simon Cowell begins to tell you, "I don't mean to be rude, but ..." Newsflash: he probably does. The 63-year-old is a record producer, entrepreneur, and talent show judge. However, Cowell is best known for his distinctively grumpy, sarcastic on-air persona while remaining the driving force of some massive television hits. He created America's Got Talent, which has generated the most international spinoffs of any reality show in history. Cowell recently renewed his deal to remain on NBC and signed on as a judge for his show's spinoff, America's Got Talent: The Champions. American Idol gained Cowell international fame in 2002, but he left the show in 2010 to launch the U.S. version of The X Factor, now produced in 56 territories and airing in 168 countries.

He also founded and owns the British record company SYCO, under which many singers from his reality competition shows have been signed. He's also responsible for discovering a startling number of successful entertainers (One Direction, Jennifer Hudson, Little Mix, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Susan Boyle, Adam Lambert, Fifth Harmony, etc.). Cowell received a plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August but has shown no signs of slowing down his star-making career. In October, he reportedly signed a deal worth £90 million after securing a franchise deal that will enable the Got Talent shows to continue to air in the 69 countries in which they are already established.

His persistence in the collective pop-culture consciousness, along with a harsh brand of criticism, has garnered Cowell many fans, as well as detractors. However, a recent tweet sought to ask the question — amongst decades of producing, hit-making, and perfecting the art of the put-down — Simon Cowell, what hast thou wrought? How many dreams have died by your hand? Read on for the initial post and some of the hilarious replies.