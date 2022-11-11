Simon Cowell Called out for 'Terrorizing Society' on 'American Idol' and Other Shows
It's all in good fun until Simon Cowell begins to tell you, "I don't mean to be rude, but ..." Newsflash: he probably does. The 63-year-old is a record producer, entrepreneur, and talent show judge. However, Cowell is best known for his distinctively grumpy, sarcastic on-air persona while remaining the driving force of some massive television hits. He created America's Got Talent, which has generated the most international spinoffs of any reality show in history. Cowell recently renewed his deal to remain on NBC and signed on as a judge for his show's spinoff, America's Got Talent: The Champions. American Idol gained Cowell international fame in 2002, but he left the show in 2010 to launch the U.S. version of The X Factor, now produced in 56 territories and airing in 168 countries.
He also founded and owns the British record company SYCO, under which many singers from his reality competition shows have been signed. He's also responsible for discovering a startling number of successful entertainers (One Direction, Jennifer Hudson, Little Mix, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Susan Boyle, Adam Lambert, Fifth Harmony, etc.). Cowell received a plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August but has shown no signs of slowing down his star-making career. In October, he reportedly signed a deal worth £90 million after securing a franchise deal that will enable the Got Talent shows to continue to air in the 69 countries in which they are already established.
His persistence in the collective pop-culture consciousness, along with a harsh brand of criticism, has garnered Cowell many fans, as well as detractors. However, a recent tweet sought to ask the question — amongst decades of producing, hit-making, and perfecting the art of the put-down — Simon Cowell, what hast thou wrought? How many dreams have died by your hand? Read on for the initial post and some of the hilarious replies.
'We would just let him'
the way simon cowell used to terrorize society and we would just let him— tia (@cursedhive) November 5, 2022
It all started with the tweet. "The way simon cowell used to terrorize society and we would just let him." One user suggested, and the ensuing Twitter comments ran with it.
'Him and Gordon Ramsey were the same person'
him and gordan ramsey were the same person just menaces to society— Yassin is only active when she has physics hw (@mazerunn3rr) November 5, 2022
Another poster felt that "him and gordan (sic) ramsey were the same person just menaces to society," but they were met by a chorus of Ramsay fans. "Nah the difference is, usually the people gordon yelled at deserved it there were so many health violations in those restaurants and hotels," one dissenter replied.
'He looks like an expired 3D Disney animation'
Hoping we as a society can heal now that he looks like an expired 3D Disney animation— Christabel-Lille (@ChristabelLille) November 6, 2022
"Hoping we as a society can heal now that he looks like an expired 3D Disney animation," quipped one tweeter, while another continued the joke thusly: "when he appeared in shrek they didn't even have to animate him he was just filmed and edited in."
'What can simon do anyway'
what can simon do anyway cause i aint ever see the mf sing dance or act— 𝓶𝓲𝓬𝓱 ✧⍣ (@Number0neGf) November 6, 2022
An admittedly common jab directed at Cowell, a commenter tweeted, "what can simon do anyway cause i aint ever see the mf sing dance or act."
Tyra Banks?
White British Tyra banks imo— elizziebeth (@Lizexox) November 5, 2022
For one poster, the connection was obvious. "White British Tyra banks IMO."
'He's much nicer now'
Yeah but we all watched it because of him, just to see what would come out of his mouth next lol. If you didn't like it, you didn't watch it. Everyone is over sensitive now. But the world has changed and he's much nicer now lol.— Kim (@kdbeuchat) November 6, 2022
Cowell did have some defenders, including a Twitter user who asked others to try turning the critiques on themselves. "Yeah but we all watched it because of him, just to see what would come out of his mouth next lol. If you didn't like it, you didn't watch it. Everyone is over sensitive now. But the world has changed and he's much nicer now lol."