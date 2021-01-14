Siegfried Fischbacher, Siegfried and Roy Magician, Mourned by Fans After Death at 81
Fans are paying tribute to Siegfried Fischbacher following his death. Fischbacher was best known for being one half of the German-American magic duo Siegfried and Roy. He died Wednesday at the age of 81, Newsweek reported. His death follows the May 2020 death of his longtime performing partner, Roy Horn, who died at 75 after contracting the coronavirus.
Fischbacher's death was confirmed by his sister, Dole, who told German newspaper Bild her brother "fell asleep softly and peacefully." The outlet reported that the famed magician died Wednesday at his Las Vegas-area home following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Fischbacher recently underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a malignant tumor, though surgeons discovered the disease had spread throughout his body. According to the Daily Mail, his publicist said Fischbacher was "terminally ill" and had been "released from a clinic at his own request." He was being cared for by "two hospice nurses."
News of his death shocked fans, who came to know and love Fischbacher via the iconic magic duo, Siegfried and Roy. Siegfried and Roy became one of the most famous Vegas acts of all time, having headlined at The Mirage for 13 years. In 2003, a tragic accident with a big cat left Horn partially paralyzed, though they continued performing in other capacities after the Mirage show was shut down. They announced in April 2019 they were retiring. Fans are now mourning Fischbacher and paying tribute to him on social media.
Awww.. I saw their show when we were kids . Beautiful. ☹️
