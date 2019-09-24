Sid Haig Star Gets New Photo Tribute from Rob Zombie After His Death

Rob Zombie is continuing to pay tribute to Captain Spaulding actor Sid Haig following his death over the weekend at the age of 80. On Monday night, the director took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the late actor in character as the psychotic clown he portrayed in House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.

“On this sad day you got to remember the good times,” Zombie captioned the post. “This photo was taken the first time me and Sid got together. It was early 2000 or perhaps even late 1999. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal Studios. We were both having a good laugh at this crummy, ill-fitting clown suit. It took a few tries to get his look right, but we got there.”

“Who knew that crazy clown would become an iconic horror figure?” he asked. “Certainly not the two guys in the picture.”

The photo had fans of both Zombie and Haig growing emotional, with many sharing their own tributes to the actor in the comment section.

“We’re all so fortunate to even have him for a snippet in 3 From hell,” one person wrote, referencing the recently released Zombie-directed film that marked Haig’s last as Captain Spaulding. “A great man who will be missed in life beyond entertainment.”

“I’m glad his last film was 3 from Hell. This iconic horror legend will not be forgotten,” added a second.

“We will always remember the great joy he brought to us with his work. RIP,” wrote a third.

Later in the day, Zombie again paid tribute to Haig, who also took on a number of other roles in Zombie’s films, including Chester Chesterfield in 2007’s Halloween and Dean Magnus in 2012’s The Lords of Salem.

“This photo is from March 14, 2018. This is the last time Bill, Sheri and Sid were together,” he captioned the photo. “It was in the in 3 From Hell production office immediately after Sid had finished filming.”

Born Sidney Eddy Mosesian, Haig died on Saturday, Sept. 21 after having suffered a “nasty spill” in his home more than a week earlier. The actor had been taken to the hospital and admitted to the ICU after he began suffering from breathing complications. His wife, Susan L. Oberg, announced Haig’s death Monday morning, writing that he had “passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens.”