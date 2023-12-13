Sia Reveals She Got Liposuction After Putting on 'A Lot of Weight'

Sia isn't shying away from talking about her latest plastic surgery. The "Alive" singer, 47, spoke candidly about undergoing liposuction in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday, saying that she wanted to be transparent about the procedure so as not to play into a system that tells people "we aren't enough."

"Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can't shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today," Sia wrote. "Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again [silly face emoji] that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."

The Grammy-nominated artist continued, "I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don't contribute to the system that tells us we aren't enough." She revealed, "I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I've made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues," concluding her post with a request for prayers. "Pray for me please!" Sia added. "I love you, keep going!"

The "Unstoppable" singer previously opened up about undergoing liposuction in 2021, sharing in an interview with Gabor Maté that she had gotten the procedure a number of times as she was "so insecure." Sia said, "I've had liposuction twice on my chin thinking I had a double chin and it turned out to be muscles that I use to sing," noting that she had also undergone a botched liposuction procedure on her stomach. "I did that to myself because I was so insecure and finally, I'm stopping doing any of that," she revealed.

In October, Sia also revealed she had undergone an "amazing facelift" from Dr. Ben Talei while presenting an award to the plastic surgeon at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards. "I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on," she said at the time. "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei facelift' for anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."