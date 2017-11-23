Shirley Jones Pays Tribute to ‘Sweet’ Stepson David Cassidy

Just days after musician and actor David Cassidy‘s passing, the late singer’s stepmother Shirley Jones is mourning his loss.

Entertainment Tonight reports the 83-year-old actress, who was married to his father Jack, released a touching statement about her late stepson, whom she starred alongside on the ABC series The Partridge Family as his mother.

“Long before he played my son on The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was my stepson in real life. As a little boy, his sweet sensitivity and wicked sense of humor were already on display, and I will treasure the years we spent working and growing together,” she says. “I will also find solace knowing that David is now with his dad.”

“My heart is with David’s daughter, Katie, his son, Beau, and with Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan, whom I know are deeply missing their brother today,” Jones continued. “Thank you for the enormous outpouring of affection you have offered our family at this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, Cassidy died of organ failure after being rushed to the hospital last Wednesday. He was 67. His family released a statement, exclusively to PEOPLE, revealing their heartache over the tragic loss.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family told PEOPLE. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”