Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Andrew East

Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East have welcomed their first child together, sharing the news on Instagram on Monday. The couple are the proud parents of a baby girl, and Johnson introduced her daughter to fans with a black-and-white family photo of herself and her husband cuddling their new addition.

“You are our everything,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world baby girl.”

East used his own page to share a video of the family dancing together as the proud parents held their daughter in their arms.

“What up,” he captioned the clip.

Johnson East has been open about her journey to motherhood, letting her followers in on every step. She and East announced in April that they were expecting a baby girl, around a year and a half after the Olympic gymnast suffered a miscarriage.

“I felt so sad and guilty that I had done something wrong to lose this child,” she said during a recent episode of Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner‘s Hot Marriage. Cool Parents podcast. “I remember that just bringing me to tears because I was like, ‘How can you say that? ‘Cause I must’ve done something wrong.”

“And [the doctor] just kept saying, ‘It wasn’t about being around a smoker or eating the wrong thing or accidentally having a glass of wine because you didn’t know you were pregnant,’” she continued. “‘There is nothing you did that was wrong.’”

Johnson East added that she had also worried that her years competing as an elite gymnast had taken such a toll on her body that it caused her to miscarry.

“That was always my fear — that I had put my body through so much and done so many extreme diets and delayed puberty and all of these things, that it would cause me to have trouble getting pregnant,” she said.

“I had had testing done and blood work done and [doctors] said everything was good, which was a good reassurance,” the 27-year-old noted. “But again, at that time of miscarriage, I couldn’t help but think I did enough damage to my body at a young age that it was almost, like, payback.”

In April, they shared that they were expecting their daughter with a photoshoot on Instagram.

“@theeastbaby … we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love,” Johnson East wrote. “@andrewdeast WE DID IT!”

