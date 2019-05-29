Sharon Osbourne Shares She Is Getting ‘New Face’ This Summer

Sharon Osbourne will debut a brand new face when The Talk begins a new season in September.

The reality television personality opened up about her plans to get plastic surgery on Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talk show, revealing to co-hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and guest Rumer Willis that her next surgery “is booked.”

“I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face,” Osbourne told the panel.

The women first laughed off Osbourne’s announcement, as Inaba chimed in saying, “But I like this dace.”

Osbourne replied, “You’re just used to it, you’ll like the nw one.”

As PEOPLE writes, Osbourne later confessed she started getting plastic surgery because of her mother.

“I didn’t want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom,” she admitted on the show.

The announcement comes years after Osbourne had sworn off plastic surgery after she had a double mastectomy.

Osbourne chose to have the procedure done after a genome test revealed she had the potential of developing a number of health problems, including “the breast cancer gene.” Following the news, she revealed on The Talk she made the decision to not go under the knife again.

“No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” Osbourne said back in 2012.

“And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles, I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’”

Osbourne also came tot he decision after she experienced complications with her breast implants.

“One of them had burst, and all of it had gone into the wall of my stomach,” Osbourne said. “And one breast was different than the other.”

The former X Factor judge also revealed at the time that she had the worst experience after she had her “vagina tightened.”

“It was just excruciating,” Osbourne said on The Graham Norton Show in 2013.

Osbourne has been open about her past physical and mental issues recently on the daytime talk show. She recently spoke about long battle with depression and revealed she had attempted to kill herself three times.

“I was joking about this but I shouldn’t — talking about my depression,” she told her co-hosts of making light of her struggles in the past. “And it’s like, you know saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!’”

“But it’s like, I’m still here. I still do what I do and you struggle,” she added. “I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.