Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Once Had 3,000 Pounds of Ice Delivered to Cool Down a Pool

Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that her husband Ozzy Osbourne once had 3,000 pounds of ice delivered to their house in order to cool down their pool.

During a Thursday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Sharon recounted the story about her eccentric rock ‘n’ roll husband.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He ordered it and it came in a big truck and one of those big cranes brought it in. It was fabulous,” she recalled. “Too hot, he couldn’t get it cold enough. And then that melted in like two minutes, so now he’s got a special machine put in the pool to make it ice cold.”

For someone who has allegedly snorted ants — and actually bitten the head off of a bat — having a few thousand pounds of ice delivered to your home doesn’t sound so bad by comparison.

Sharon later went on to brag on her husband, saying that now “more than ever” she loves watching him perform. “I’m just so proud of him and I love to feel that audience, the way they love him and appreciate him. There’s nothing like it,” she continued. “It’s magic to me.”

The Talk co-host went on to reveal that when Ozzy is away on tour, he makes sure to keep in touch regularly by texting her pictures. “He loves to take pictures. He sends me pictures of everything. Mostly of his room service. And he goes, ‘Can you believe what they just sent me up?’ And he’ll take a picture of it, and him eating it,” she shared. “Yeah, he’s really cute like that.”

Finally, Sharon spoke candidly about her sex life with Ozzy, admitting that he has much more of a desire to be active than she does. “He’s got a problem. He’s like a rabbit and I’m like, you know, birthdays, Christmas, at this point in my life,” she joked. “Special occasions. It’s Thanksgiving! Why not? But I mean special occasions.”

In an interview with the Variety in July, Sharon divulged some details about a planned biopic that will revolve around the couple’s early relationship life.

“It starts the day we meet and will focus on how our lives were totally different but very similar in ways: I was brought up by a powerful, successful father, ­— the late, famously tough Black Sabbath/Small Faces/ELO manager Don Arden — and Ozzy was brought up extremely poor and somewhat abused,” she stated. “It’s definitely going to be a tearjerker. It’s not going to be a sex-and-drugs movie at all. Ozzy is so much more than that. I would hate to be a cliché.”

At this time, the biopic is still in the scripting stage.