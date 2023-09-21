Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Russell Brand for Gross Rod Stewart Exchange Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Sharon Osbourne has called out Russell Brand for a gross exchange he once had with Rod Stewart, amid mounting sexual assault allegations against the comedian. Osbourne was recently a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, alongside her husband Ozzy, and their two adult children, Jack and Kelly. During the virtual appearance, Osbourne recalled a time when Brand made some very crude comments to Stewart about having a sexual relationship with the legendary singer's daughter.

"The only thing I can say about Russell Brand, is the two things I don't like, was when he spoke about," Osbourne recalled, "one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberley Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberley Stewart in front of [Rod]." It has been reported that during the 2006 GQ Men Of The Year Awards, Brand told Stewart that he'd slept with his daughter. "And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof... You just don't do that to people's families, when that father is in the room. He's done it twice now and that's the thing that sticks with me."

(Photo: Getty Images)

Osbourne's comments come just days after Brand began facing allegations of rape, sexual assault, and physical and emotional abuse by multiple women. According to a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, the alleged victims included a woman who was 16 years old when Brand abused her. The incidents of which Brand is accused are reported to have taken place between 2006 and 2013. During this time, Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, as well as a movie star appearing in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. Subsequently, it was reported that several more women came forward with allegations of assault and abuse against Brand.

Brand has denied the allegations against him, per the AP, saying in a video posted online, "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous." He added, "Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."