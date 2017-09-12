Sharon Osbourne Retracts Her Comments About Kim Kardashian

Sharon Osbourne has backtracked on the anti-feminist comments she made towards Kim Kardashian West after coming under fire for telling The Telegraph she thinks the 36-year-old is “being a hoe” by showing off her body.

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,” Osbourne told the publication.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine,” she continued. “But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

On Monday’s episode of The Talk, Osbourne appeared to attempt to retract her words.

“It’s so ridiculous how these things happen… I was doing this interview, and … (the reporter) said to me ‘have you heard that Kim Kardashian has come out as a feminist’ … and of course I commented,” the panelist explained. “She asked my opinion and I gave it. It wasn’t rude, it wasn’t … whatever (Kim) does, it’s showing her body. Which shows that she’s a strong grounded woman and she’s not ashamed of her body, she wants to show it, which is her business … people have been doing that since day one … it doesn’t make you a feminist.”

Osbourne added that it was “misquoted, when it came out, my response.”

“[And] Kim came back and said ‘I never said I was a feminist … you’re responding to something I never said,’” Osbourne said.

Days after Osbourne’s initial interview, Kardashian West defended herself in an interview with E! News.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” the mom of two said. “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.”

She went on to say that she’s never been a “‘free the nipple’ kind of girl.”

“If I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look,” she said. “So [Osbourne] kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @sharonosbourne