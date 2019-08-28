‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Possibly Involved in Fatal Boat Crash

Kevin O’Leary’s boat reportedly crashed in Ontario, Canada, leaving one man dead and a woman critically injured. The accident reportedly took place Saturday night on Lake Joseph when the small boat, owned by the Shark Tank star, crashed into a larger boat, going directly over its bow and striking a male passenger in the head, killing him instantly.

Sources spoke with TMZ, saying the owner of the larger boat claimed O’Leary and his wife were on the smaller boat. However the outlet wrote they could not confirm if they were indeed on the small boat when it crashed.

O’Leary spoke with the publication and said he was following police protocol and not commenting on the incident. Police reportedly do not plan to release the names of those involved in the crash unless criminal charges are filed.

The publication wrote O’Leary’s boat left the scene immediately after the terrifying accident but was towed to the marina on Monday by a salvage boat with police onboard. Authorities reportedly seized the boat for forensic testing.

Sources told the outlet authorities are looking into whether the larger boat had its lights on, which would have allowed the people in O’Leary’s boat to see it at the time of the crash.

Eight people were supposedly on another the larger boat at the time of the crash. The fatality in the accidents is reportedly a 64-year-old man from Florida. The injured woman was described as a 48-year-old Canadian citizen. She is reportedly on a ventilator with significant brain damage.

The Shark Tank personality appears to have two boats on the lake, though it is not clear which one was involved in the incident. The reality television personality has shared several photos from the area, where the outlet says he has a lake house.

“I call this the “Wedge” it’s s natural phenomenon of nature located where our lake house home is situated! Just beautiful!” He wrote on an Instagram featuring a stunning view of the lake on July 23.

The businessman has stayed relatively quiet on Instagram, though he tweeted earlier Tuesday.

