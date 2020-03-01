‘Shameless’ Alum Emmy Rossum’s Beach Transformation Shows off Skimpy Bikini Filming ‘Angelyne’

Emmy Rossum’s transformation while filming Angelyne has fans turning their heads round and round. While Rossum isn’t baring too much skin given her faux prosthetic cleavage covering her up, it is still hard to comprehend that this is the same actress from Shameless. The most recent photos shared by The Daily Mail follow the production to Malibu and give Rossum’s Angelyne a chance to sport her best bathing suit on the beach.

Rossum was clad in the bouffant wig she’s sported in past images, but this time is clad in a pink and black cow-print two-piece swimsuit showing off her large faux chest and the rest of her body.

She was joined on the shoot by co-star Martin Freeman on the Zuma beach set Friday, dressed in a blue polo shirt and white shorts while lifting weights.

The 33-year-old actress plays the title character of the mini-series that will make its way to NBC’s Peacock streaming platform after it debuts in April 2020. There is no premiere date for the mini-series just yet. But it is a passion project for Rossum according to quotes from 2017 when the series, produced by husband Sam Esmail and written by Nancy Oliver.

“I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne,” she said. “At a young age, I can vividly remember staring up at her on a billboard above me and wondering, ‘Who is that woman?’ Gary Baum’s investigative journalism has finally unearthed the true, complex identity of the infamous woman who has fascinated Los Angeles for over 30 years. From the moment I read Gary’s recent piece, I knew I had to tell this story. It’s a poignant and bizarre tale about the hunger for fame, the sexualization of women and the erasing of past traumas.”

Rossum’s role is her first since leaving Shameless at the end of the last season. There is no word on if she’ll return for its finale but her time on the show has already provided a lot for fans to grasp to.

Angelyne is her focus now, telling an amazing story with passion behind it. It will be interesting to see how it turns out, and if fans will stop being confused by the transformation.