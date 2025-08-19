‘Sex and the City’ Star Kristin Davis Recalls Being Set Up With ‘Friends’ Star

A Sex and the City and Friends mashup nearly happened in real life. Kristin Davis recently revealed she once was set up on a date with Matthew Perry.

Davis remembers their date happened between her time starring on Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996, and Sex and the City, which premiered in 1998. A mutual attorney friend arranged for her to meet Perry.

“It was at a house. It was a dinner party. It was so low-key,” she said, per PEOPLE, describing the scene as being filled with “a bunch of Hollywood people” but that she doesn’t remember anyone “other than this lawyer and Matthew. Matthew’s lovey,” she gushed.

She says nothing came of their date, but she always remembered Perry’s cheerful demeanor. “He sits next to me and he’s talking about how thrilled he is, how happy they are on the set at Friends,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Wow, he’s so happy.’”

She was intrigued as she says her time on Melrose Place “wasn’t the happiest place in a way.” She remembered: “There were 15 series regulars. Everyone had the feeling they might get cut or whatever,” she noted of the primetime soap, adding that this environment made it feel “competitive and stressy. So I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing, you’re so happy.’”

Perry died at the age of 54 in 2023 from acute effects of ketamine, an autopsy report would reveal. He was found unresponsive after he drowned in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Davis says there were drugs available at the party during their date, most notably weed, but she opted not to participate. “Me and pot, very bad combination, I had earlier found out before I was sober,” she said, noting that marijuana made her “get super paranoid and unhappy” and that it felt like “time stops.”

She says her experience using weed was “horrible,” adding, “I wasn’t drinking or doing drugs, so I wasn’t really cool, you know, ever,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I hope I can still succeed without doing all this stuff.’ And it was not clear in the ’90s if you could.”