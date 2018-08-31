Seth Rogen Relives ‘Jersey Shore’ Night With Throwback: ‘I Think I Got Alcohol Poisoning’

Seth Rogen recently took to Instagram to relive a night he spent with the Jersey Shore gang, joking, “I think I got alcohol poisoning.”

In the photo, Rogen and fellow actor Jonah Hill can be seen hanging out with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Cortese from The Jersey Shore.

Hill commented on the photo, “I think we smooshed,” referring to the “smoosh room” from the original series, to which Pauly D replied, “yes we did.”

While it may seem surprising that Rogen once hung out with the reality TV stars, he actually has a history of being friends with people that he may not seem to have a whole lot in common with.

In a past interview, the actor explained that he was close to adult film actress Stormy Daniels after she appeared in a couple of his movies, adding that she even told him about the alleged affair she had with current U.S. President Donald Trump before it became a scandal.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time and I’ll be honest she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago,” Rogen stated. “At the time when you ask porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and they say Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that you could have said.”

“So yeah she mentioned it actually. She did mention it and again at the time it wasn’t that surprising,” he went on to say. “And as his campaign rolled out it became clear that no one cared about anything he did so it didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or anyone would care about it. But when it did I was like, ‘oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that!‘ “

Rogen also recently regaled the world with the story of the first time he met Kanye West, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“My house is right around the corner from a personal trainer who trains famous people, basically,” he explained. “One morning I was leaving my house, and Kanye West jogged by me and said, ‘You’re a funny motherfucker!’ And I was like, ‘I think that was Kanye West!’ but I wasn’t 100 percent sure.”

A few weeks passed and then one day there was a buzz at Rogen’s door, which his wife answered because he says he was too “hungover” from partying the night before.

“She goes, ‘Who is this?’ and then I heard her go, ‘Kanye’ who?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, no! It’s Kanye West!’ And I ran downstairs, and he was literally standing downstairs with a basketball under his arm and was like, ‘You wanna come play?’ – like he was just a kid in the neighborhood,” Rogan recalled. “And I was like, ‘Dude, I’m so hungover. I can’t do this.’ “

He then said that he has “run into” West “periodically over the years,” and that he “love[s] Kanye West.”