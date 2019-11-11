Serena Williams Reveals Meghan Markle Secretly Took Archie on His First US Trip Months Ago

Ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first official visit to the United States with baby Archie for Thanksgiving, Serena Williams revealed that Markle secretly brought Archie with her when she traveled to New York City for the U.S. Open in September. Markle made the quick trip to watch Williams play in the finals, then she flew back to London. She was seen out at the game alone, so most assumed Archie remained in England with Harry.

But Williams let slip that Archie joined her while speaking out the treatment Markle has received as a royal and what kind of friend she’s been to Williams despite that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not sure many people can relate on that level [of the amount of attention and scrutiny Markle gets as a royal],” Williams told Access Hollywood. “I just really think she’s literally the strongest person I know and the nicest, sweetest. She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that. That kind of goes to show you what an amazing person she is. That’s just one of the many things that she does for me. I call her, text her anytime crying, upset. She’s always there and doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing.”

Shortly after the trip, Page Six reported that Markle deliberately tried to keep it as secret as possible, with a royal insider telling the publication that “after all the big fanfare of her [last New York City] trip for her two-day baby shower, where paparazzi followed her every move and staked out The Mark Hotel to catch Meghan, her famous friends and the array of gift-giving, it seems Meghan has learned her lesson. She was in New York to support Serena, and catch up with a few other old friends, but was determined to keep everything very low-key and as under-the-radar as possible.”

Last month, the Sunday Times reported that Markle and Harry were planning to spend Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. It will be the first time the family of three has spent the American holiday in the States together, which will come amid a six-week break from their royal duties.

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source told the news outlet.

Fans of the Royal Family are speculating about baby No. 2 for the couple after Harry has reportedly been dropping hints about life with a second child. During a visit with military families in Windsor on Wednesday, the new dad reportedly asked one mother about managing with two children.