Serena Williams Fans Bring up Wheelchair Photo Again After French Open Win

A photo of Serena Williams is a wheelchair ahead of the French Open is even more unusual after the tennis pro won her match against Vitalia Diatchenko.

Prior to the event, Williams was spotted out at Disneyland with her family, being pushed around while she held her daughter in her lap.

Many people were shocked at the photo and wondered if it meant the champion was injured.

In a wheelchair on Thursday, striking the ball cleanly on Friday… Is there reason to be concerned for Serena Williams? Or is this the greatest bluff of all time? Listen – https://t.co/aWfxMb32R3

📷 : @YsaBona pic.twitter.com/R9rCbvuleA — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) May 25, 2019

“Serena Williams in a wheelchair just before Roland-Garros. I’m not OK,” one fan wrote at the time.

“Folks be saying that Serena’s going to withdraw because of the wheelchair pic,” another person said.

Why is Serena in a wheelchair, I hope she’s alright — N🐍SHA (@Sharapovian) May 23, 2019

However, while most were worried that something could be wrong, others presumed that it was merely a way of saving her energy and not wearing out her muscles prior to the competition.

“I just spent three long days at Disneyland and by the third day a wheelchair was looking mighty nice. My legs and feet were so sore from walking 14 hour days all over the park,” one person shared. “Serena is saving her legs for the French Open.”

IMO, if something was really serious, Serena wouldn’t be out in front of everyone in a wheelchair at Disneyland in Paris. She would keep it quiet. Looks precautionary so she doesn’t walk for miles before a major begins. https://t.co/3Dv9sxDQeM — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) May 23, 2019

Interestingly, Williams lost her first round against Diatchenko, which some thought might mean that she was experiencing an injury that could was affecting her performance.

“Returned to my desk to find Vitalia Diatchenko up a double break, *5-2, on Serena Williams,” sports writer Ben Rothenberg said after the round. “Have only seen two points, but I guess after the wheelchair photo I guess I shouldn’t be surprised?”

However, as we now know, Williams came back to beat Diatchenko in the next two rounds and win the match 2-6, 6-1, and 6-0.

Never count her out.@serenawilliams makes her way into the second round with a 2-6 6-1 6-0 win over Diatchenko.#RG19 pic.twitter.com/gcxuQ5S4Pw — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2019

Next up for the tennis champ, she moves into the second round of the competition.