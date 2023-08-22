Serena Kerrigan Wants You to Manifest Your Own Happiness and 'Do It for the Plot' (Exclusive)

Serena Kerrigan wants you to do it for the plot. From embracing main character energy to manifesting without limits, the "Queen of Confidence" opened up to PopCulture.com about creating your own happiness – and celebrating a Plot Girl Summer with her signature shake collaboration at Joe & The Juice.

When it comes to her tagline, "Do it for the plot," Kerrigan explains it's all about seeing yourself as the main character in the movie of your life. "With every main character in a movie, it's not always going to be sunshine and daisies. It's going to take twists and turns, and there's going to be certain moments that feel like setbacks. But really it's just furthering you into being the main character that you were born to be and furthering you into your plot where you're supposed to be," she told PopCulture, emphasizing that even when things feel "chaotic," everything works out how it's meant to.

Keeping this optimistic perspective on life can be tough, which is why Kerrigan is a "big believer" in writing down your own plot. That way, when things happen that feel in the moment like they're impossible to see as positives, you have a record looking back on how they actually worked out. "Rejection is redirection. ... What is meant for you won't miss you," she explained. "I think that having that perspective is really important. Having it written down, you're able to kind of jog back your memory quicker."

She added, "I say 24 hours to spiral and then you're done. But I give myself those 24 hours and then I go, 'This isn't happening for a reason. This isn't working out for a reason. I don't know what that reason is yet, but I will soon.' You have to keep watching the movie and seeing what happens."

Another benefit to taking on the role of author of your own plot is being able to clearly manifest what you want in life. "I write it down because I really am the author of my plot. I'm the writer, director, producer, and star," she said. "That is you, you are the architect of your own happiness. So I think that writing things down – like I'm going to have a shake at Joe & the Juice, who knows?"

Enter Kerrigan's vegan, fruit-forward "For the Plot" shake, served in cups with her face and tagline on them, and the massive New York City billboard starring her cheeky, topless photo. "Without a motherf-king doubt, I manifested that I was going to be on a billboard quite literally when I was still in the womb," Kerrigan told PopCulture. Helping people feel empowered with her tagline is a dream come true, and Kerrigan urges her followers to dream just as big.

"I think people are afraid to say what they want because they think that someone's going to be keeping track or checking and keeping score," she said. "No one gives a f-k about you. No one is thinking about you. They're only thinking about themselves. So have that courage to ask yourself, 'What do I want to accomplish?' And then say it out loud, 'I'm going to accomplish it.' And if someone rolls their eyes at you ... who's the one laughing now? My t-s were on a billboard."

You can find Kerrigan's "For the Plot" shake at Joe & The Juice locations nationwide through Labor Day – and keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming project she says will totally blow your mind. "I'm going to release something that no one saw coming," Kerrigan teased.