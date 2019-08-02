Selma Blair Posts ‘Darkest Before the Dawn’ Selfie With Son Arthur

Selma Blair recently posted “darkest before the dawn” selfie with her young son Arthur. The actress, who was diagnosed with MS, took to Instagram to share the photo and it’s accompanying lengthy caption.

“It is darkest before the dawn, I have always heard,” she began. “And I keep it in mind. And I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post. The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image.”

“The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled. I couldn’t even read til now. Thank you. Thank you. Maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes,” Blair continued. “When I came home , I sobbed so loud in Arthur’s dads arms. Only he could know what I am fighting for. Our son. And he gave Arthur a carefree, fishing filled boyish summer and my gratitude shook me.“

“I failed as a mom a million times yesterday. And Arthur was fine. The world didn’t stop. I was exhausted and just wanted to let us transition into each other’s space and there was an empty fridge and a lagging AC and I don’t know where anything is and it smells weird and he noticed my big belly but likes my bald head and I smell dog pee with my chemo senses and and and. Breathe,” Blair went on to say.

“I cried. He laughed. He played a fishing video for me. We slept and woke and he took this. He is golden. Alive. Happy. Thank you universe. I will get there. Have patience. Thank you. All of us. Be gentle. With ourselves and others. It is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now,” she concluded her message.

Many of Blair’s followers have since commented in the post, with Will & Grace star Debra Messing writing, “You are a magnificent mom. You are a luminous soul. You are strong and brave and vulnerable and oh so loved. Holding you in my heart.”