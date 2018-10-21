Celebrities Support ‘Legally Blonde’ Actress Selma Blair Following Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

After Selma Blair announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, dozens of her famous friends and colleagues showed their support on Instagram, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie King and many others.

On Saturday, the Legally Blonde actress shared a long statement on Instagram, alongside a wardrobe fitting photo taken while making Netflix’s Another Life. Blair, 46, said she was diagnosed with the disease on Aug. 16. She felt symptoms for years, but did not take them seriously until her friend, actress Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, convinced her to see her brother, Dr. Jason Berkley, who diagnosed her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have [multiple sclerosis]. I am in an exacerbation,” Blair wrote on Instagram. “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Blair also thanked her friends, family and Netflix for their support.

“I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share,” Blair wrote. “[Love] my Iinstagram family… you know who you are.”

Scroll on for a look at how Blair’s many famous friends have shown their support for her.

Photo credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Blair have been friends for years and worked together on Cruel Intentions. “I love you, I’m proud of you, and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for you,” Gellar wrote to Blair.

“I know that and am beyond grateful,” Blair replied.

Gellar’s husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., added, “Love you Mama.”

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty praised Blair for having the “strength to share” and said she was “so proud of you and sending you some warrior strength and fierce love.”



E! News‘ Jason Kennedy added, “Add us to the picking up crew, here to help.”

LeAnn Rimes, Constance Zimmer, Shiri Appleby and Rachel Leigh Cook

Singer LeAnn Rimes also showed support for Blair, writing, “Sending healing energy your way beauty.” Constance Zimmer, Rachel Leigh Cook and Shiri Appleby all sent positive messages to Blair. Blogger Perez Hilton also sent “all the strength” Blair’s way.

Jaime King

Jaime King was one of the friends Blair thanked in her initial Instagram messge. King responded in kind by assuring Blair she will always be there to help.

“You are the strongest woman I know,” King wrote. “We will get through this because you are a warrior. You are my beloved and for 20 years been the gift that I wish all women have. The pride I feel is beyond words. You are a light brighter than words can express.”

“Sending you lots of love,” Jack Osbourne wrote to Blair.

Faith Ford, Natasha Lyonne and Malina Moye

Actresses Faith Ford and Natasha Lyonne also offered their support. Lyonne wrote four heart emojis, while Ford called Blair “an inspiration.” Musician Malina Moye thanked Blair for “being so honest, brave, inspiring and REAL.”

Jordana Brewster and Jamie Lynn Sigler

“So proud of you,” Jamie Lynn Sigler wrote. “I am in awe of your bravery and honesty beautiful Selma,” Jordana Brewster added. Sigler starred on The Sorpanos, while Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the Fast & Furious movies.

Justin Chatwin

Shameless actor Justin Chatwin simply called Blair “QUEEN,” adding the raised-hands emoji. Blair responded by calling him “KING.” She added three gold hearts and a star. Chatwin also co-stars in Another Life with Blair.

Karla Souza and Katee Sackhoff

How to Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza thanked Blair for sharing her story, and said it inspired her to believe Instagram can be a force for good. “I’m so encouraged to read the comments and see how many people you’ve touched and helped them feel seen,” she wrote.

Katee Sackhoff, who co-stars in Another Life with Blair, also called Blair an “inspiration” and said it was an honor to act alongside her.