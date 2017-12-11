Here’s What to Know About Selena Gomez’s Relationship With Justin Bieber’s Mom

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are still keeping quiet about the status of their relationship, but Bieber’s mom may have given a hint as to where they stand.

Pattie Mallette expressed her admiration for Gomez at the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon this weekend. “I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she told reporters from PEOPLE. “I support anything [he does]. If he loves her, I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them,” Mallette said when asked for details again.

Mallette has gone on record in support of the couple several times before. In 2013, she addressed their relationship on the Today show when it looked like the two teen idols might split up.

“You know, I just try and support whatever he’s wanting,” she said at the time. “I think [Selena Gomez is] a sweetheart, and whatever they decide is great.”

A year before that, Mallette shared a similar sentiment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Seriously, how can you not like her?” she said. “I mean you’ve met her. She’s so sweet. She’s good for him, and they’re great together.”

Just last year, Mallette reached out to Gomez on Twitter, though she’d broken up with Bieber two years beforehand. She wished the singer a happy birthday in the midst of her health issues.

A birdie told me it was your birthday @selenagomez. Many tweets from the bird or may have been several birds maybe? #HappyBirthdaySelena — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 22, 2016



Despite the public blessings from mom, Bieber and Gomez are still keeping quiet about whether or not they’re officially back together. The pair have been seen out and about a few times, but they haven’t attended any big celebrity events together.

Gomez spoke about Bieber in a recent interview with Billboard, after she was named Woman of the Year.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19 or 20,” she said, “I cherish people who have really impacted my life.”