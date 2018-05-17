Selena Gomez Shut Down by Pint-Sized Fan: ‘I Don’t Know What to Do!’

It seems not everyone is a Selena Gomez fan!

The singer stepped out on Wednesday to attend Puma’s Defy City Los Angeles event in the Paramount Studios lot to celebrate the brand’s new Defy sneakers, making sure to greet fans who were waiting to meet her.

However, one young fan didn’t seem to be too interested, visibly recoiling as Gomez reached out to hug her.

As the toddler turned away crying, Gomez jerked back, saying, “I don’t know what to do!”

The 25-year-old posted the moment on her Instagram Story, so she clearly got a kick out of it.

Wednesday’s appearance was Gomez’s first since the Met Gala on May 7, with the star stepping out with a noticeably lighter skin tone after she was criticized for the color of her spray tan on the gala’s red carpet.

She even joked about the spray tan during the Puma event, responding to a fan who told her, “You look beautiful!”

“I fixed it from Met Gala,” the singer quipped while gesturing to herself.

Gomez had previously appeared to poke fun at her spray tan on Instagram, posting a video of herself running in her Met Gala gown with the caption, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET,” along with a shrugging emoji.

A source told PEOPLE that Gomez’s post was only in regards to her tan and hair, not her custom Coach gown.

“In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person,” the source said. “She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it.”

Twitter instantly erupted in regards to Gomez’s look, with the insider noting that the singer “got it when she saw the photos.”

As for her gown, the source says Gomez “loved” it.

“She had two outfits to choose from and decided on Sunday which one she was going to go with,” the source said. “She loved the dress and was very involved with it.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com