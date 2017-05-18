Selena Gomez Goes Full Bondage In New Sneak Peek Of Music Video

Selena Gomez is going full bondage in the seductive new music video for her song “Bad Liar” that shows her tied up wearing a daring negligee ensemble.

On Wednesday night, the 24-year-old singer dropped a steamy sneak peek of the music video for her latest single. The clip shows Selena writhing around on a bed while wearing revealing pink lingerie. She raises her arms above her head to show that her wrists were bound by a white ribbon. In the remainder of the preview, Gomez is sporting a loose-fitting green t-shirt with her hands still bound.

Selena shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “Watch an exclusive #BadLiar Video on @Spotify Now. Link in bio.”

Even though the Spring Breakers actress is debuting a raunchier image, she says that she finds her identity “deeply rooted” in religion.

“I feel like I’m just starting, but I think I’d be fine if it all went away. I get that from my mother,” she said during an interview with Humans of New York. “From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment.”

“So singing is now how I define myself,” she said. “I try to keep my identity rooted in friendships and my faith.”

When Selena Gomez isn’t filming sexy music videos, she has been quite busy responding to the backlash over Netflix’s controversial series 13 Reasons Why. The “Hands to Myself” songstress is a co-producer on the show, and she still defends the telling of the story that revolves around a teenage girl committing suicide.

“We stayed very true to the book…what Jay Asher created was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story and I think that’s what we wanted to do,” Gomez said during an interview with the Associated Press at the end of April.

She continued by saying: “We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] gonna come no matter what. It’s not an easy subject to talk about, but I’m very fortunate with how it’s doing. I’m overwhelmed, I’m very proud of it.”

Even though 13 Reasons Why has been bashed by many as promoting a negative message, the show was recently renewed for a second season by Netflix.

