Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Hiatus to ‘Step Back and Live’

Selena Gomez is taking another break from social media.

On Sunday, the “Wolves” singer, 26, shared a photo on Instagram announcing that she would be taking a step away from social media for the time being in order to “step back and live.”

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!),” Gomez initially captioned the image she shared with her 143 million Instagram followers before she edited it.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she added. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.

The singer’s announcement came shortly after she took to her Instagram Story to open up to fans about her struggles with anxiety and depression, something that is only worsened by living her life in the limelight.

“I feel like I’ve been private so much because I’m so terrified of what these magazines are going to say about me,” she shared, adding that she never wanted to be on a magazine cover again.

Gomez has opened about the hardships that come with social media in the past, telling TIME Firsts in 2017 social media can make it difficult to get up every day.

“It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else,” she said. “Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable. I hope my fans learn that who they are is beautiful [and] how they can connect with people by sharing what they’re feeling.”

More recently, the “It Ain’t Me” singer told ELLE that she prefers to distance herself from social media, so much so that not only does she not have the Instagram app on her phone, but she also does not have her own password for the app.

“The reason why is, it’s not real to me,” she told the outlet. “That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it. But it’s about making a conscious effort — if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

Gomez’s announced social media break will not be the first for the star. In 2016, she took a brief social media hiatus while battling lupus.