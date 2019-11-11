‘Seinfeld’ Actor Charles Levin’s Cause of Death Revealed

Seinfeld actor Charles Levin died from an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report released over the weekend. The 70-year-old actor’s body, naked and partially eaten by vultures, had been discovered in a remote area of Oregon on July 13 after he had been reported missing on July 8. Four months later, authorities officially ruled out suicide and foul play, USA Today reports, with his official cause of death being listed as “accidental.”

Levin’s cause of death comes just days after new details surrounding his disappearance and subsequent passing were released. According to reports from Oregon’s Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the actor had been driving his orange Fiat when he got lost and became stranded near Cave Junction, a remote area about four miles off an asphalt road.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would have never thought the Fiat would have been able to make any progress down this section of the roadway,” the police report stated.

According to the report, Levin’s car, which contained the badly decomposed remains of his pug, Boo-Boo Bear, was stuck on “mounds of earthen material” and the area around the front tires “appeared to have been disturbed in an apparent attempt to free the vehicle.” The report also noted that evidence suggested Levin had attempted to free the vehicle.

After further searching, police discovered Levin’s naked, badly decomposed body at the bottom ravine, which he is believed to have fallen down while attempting to get help. His body showed signs of having been partially consumed by vultures.

“There were signs of animal scavenging likely in the form of turkey vultures as there was evidence of bird feces on and around the body,” the report read.

Levin had been in the process of moving at the time of his disappearance, moving from his home in the small town of Grants Pass, Oregon to the remote Cave Junction community.

After news of his death broke, fans flocked to social media to pay their respects to the actor, known for portraying the mohel on “The Bris” episode of Seinfeld .

“I didnt know Charles or boo boo bear, but my heart goes out to his family and friends,” one wrote. “It’s never easy to lose family members (including the dog) but even harder under these circumstances. My deepest sympathies.”

“So sad. I loved him in Alice and The Golden Girls. Rest In Peace,” added another.

In addition to his role on Seinfeld, Levin played Coco the cook on The Golden Girls pilot as well as having had roles in Night Court, Doogie Howser, M.D., Alice, NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, The Golden Child, Annie Hall, and This is Spinal Tap.