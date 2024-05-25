'Yellowstone' Actor's Cause of Death Confirmed: Dabney Coleman Was 92

The cause of death of Yellowstone star Dabney Coleman, who passed away at the age of 92, has been released, shedding light on what officially led to the veteran actor's passing. Coleman's death on Thursday, May 18, was confirmed by his daughter Quincy, who poignantly shared that actor passed away "peacefully and exquisitely."

As revealed by Coleman's death certificate obtained by The Blast, the legendary actor's official cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest (CPA), a condition described by the National Institute of Health as the "cessation of effective ventilation and circulation," more commonly known as cardiac or circulatory arrest. The document also listed dysphagia, difficulty in swallowing, and chronic systolic congestive heart failure as underlying medical issues afflicting the star.

Aside from his mustache, Coleman was known for playing villainous characters in films like 9 to 5. The Texas native was born in 1932 and spent two years at Virginia Military Academy, two more at the University of Texas, and another two years in the Army.

In the years following his military service, he was introduced to Zachary Scott, a fellow Austin native and star of films such as Mildred Pierce who he called "the most dynamic person I've ever met." NPR reports that Coleman told AP in 1984 how Scott encouraged him to pursue a career in acting.

"He convinced me I should become an actor, and I literally left the next day to study in New York," Coleman noted at the time. "He didn't think that was too wise, but I made my decision."

In his early career, Coleman starred in television shows such as Ben Casey, Dr. Kildare, The Outer Limits, Bonanza, The Mod Squad, and the film The Towering Inferno. Despite his talent, Coleman labored in film and television for twenty years without much recognition.

His major break came in 1976 when he was cast as the corrupt mayor of Fernwood in "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," a satirical soap opera that was so absurd that no network initially wanted to air it. Coleman's portrayal of Mayor Merle Jeeter struck a chord with viewers, and the show became a cult favorite.

Coleman also provided memorable performances in a multitude of acclaimed films. His acting credits include War Games, You've Got Mail, and The Towering Inferno. In more recent years, he has appeared in Yellowstone, Ray Donovan, as well as Boardwalk Empire, which earned him two Screen Actors Guild Awards.