See Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Slam Directed at Those Judging Her Tristan Thompson Relationship

Khloé Kardashian is sick of the speculation about her love life. The 33-year-old took to Instagram Thursday to clap back at those who think they know who her cryptic social media posts have been about.

After posting several tweets directed at anyone judging her relationship or life choices, the Revenge Body star posted an Instagram story telling the haters to buzz off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s always the muthaf—as with no magic bring to tell you what to do with yours,” read a quote posted to her story.

The quote came after she posted a series of tweets dissing those who unfairly criticize her relationship with Thompson.

“A year from now [Khloe Kardashian] will be over all this and feeling salty for her super passive [Instagram] posts,” one critic tweeted on Wednesday. “She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family.” The Twitter user added a hashtag for “Wednesday Wisdom.”

The new mom quickly responded to the hater, saying the person’s comment assumed too much.

“Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom,” Kardashian wrote.

Fans have criticized Kardashian for staying with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson even after seeing reports of him cheating on her multiple times throughout their relationship, including in the days leading up to when she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

The two have seemingly remained together, having been spotted out in public multiple times. However, some of her social media posts have led fans to speculate that the reconciliation isn’t going so well.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday, May 24. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since claimed that her posts are being “twisted” by fans and media outlets.

“Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not,” she tweeted on Sunday. “Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL.”

Her frustration didn’t seem to be noted by fans who speculated this week that she blasted brother-in-law Kanye West with a profanity-laced “Gemini” tweet.

“Oh s—! Is it Gemini season?” Kardashian asked her followers Sunday. “Who else thinks Geminis are f—ing crazy?”

The tweet appeared to be harmless initially, but fans soon speculated that she could be talking about West, whose birthday is June 8.

Oh shit! Is it Gemini season? Who else thinks Geminis are fucking crazy? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

“The Kanye shade is real in this tweet,” one person responded.

“Is this a Kanye [call-out] post?” another person wrote.

Later Sunday, Kardashian fired off three tweets suggesting she was fed up with those who are too invested in her life.

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” one tweet read.

“They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got ’em,” Kardashian added.

She kept this message going, adding that people are just trying to drag someone else is trying to “flourish and be happy.”

“Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy,” Kardashian wrote. “Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly.”