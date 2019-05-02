See Jessie J’s First Photo Since Channing Tatum Posted Fully Nude Snap on Instagram

Channing Tatum about broke the internet yesterday when he posted a fully nude photo of himself on social media for his girlfriend Jessie J, and her first social media post since then gives fans nothing more than reassurance that this couple is hot together!

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, celebrated having eight million followers on Instagram with a beautiful photo of herself and fans went crazy.

One person responded with, “Loving the natural look Jess,” while another one said, “So beautiful! LOVE YOU SO MUCH [two heart emojis].”

Someone else posted, “Congrats you deserve it,” while someone else agreed saying, “You deserve it more than anyone else. Love you queen.”

While so many of her fans responded with their love for her, some didn’t pass up the opportunity to thank her for winning the game of Jenga — which was the reason Tatum posted his nude photo in the first place.

“Thank you for winning Jenga,” someone wrote.

Another commenter said, “Thankyou for chan’s pictures jessie it was such a treat [lips emoji] thankyou.”

In case you haven’t seen this picture, here it is.

The Magic Mike actor made it clear in his post that he lost a game of Jenga with Cornish, therefore he had to post this rather steamy picture, of himself to social media as punishment — although it feels more like winning for fans. Not just that, but it’s a win for him because this photo racked up almost three million likes in less than 24 hours!

The two lovebirds have been together since late last year when they made their relationship publicly official in Nov. 2018. Since then, they’ve graced several social media platforms with their love, sharing it with fans around the world. However, their relationship seems like it’s getting pretty serious because Cornish is now spending time with Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter Everly whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.